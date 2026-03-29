DoLE shields workers from energy emergency

Labor officials said the budget will primarily fund two flagship social protection initiatives: the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) emergency employment program and the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

During the first quarter of 2026, the department provided P753.69 million in assistance to more than 110,000 workers.

Under the new energy mandate, the agency is coordinating with the transport, social welfare, and interior departments to prioritize transport workers and ensure the continued mobility of the riding public.

Officials have also identified the agriculture and fisheries sectors as industries likely to require similar intervention.

The labor department is also working with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to assist repatriated overseas Filipino workers.

Next month, the agencies will launch the “Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa,” a platform providing job matching, skills training through Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and livelihood support for returning workers and their families.

In a separate move to address rising costs, all 16 regional tripartite wages and productivity boards have completed minimum wage adjustments for the 2025-2026 round. The final order, issued in the Bicol Region, is set to take effect 8 April.