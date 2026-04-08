Gov’t ramps up aid, monitoring of OFWs in Gulf states

He stressed the importance of complying with host country regulations.

“The rule here is to follow—follow the country protocols, especially safety protocols of host governments, because they know best how to protect their residents and citizens,” he added.

Cacdac said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had directed government agencies from the outset of the crisis to prioritize the welfare and protection of OFWs.

“Since Day 1 of this crisis, the President ordered the provision of welfare services and protection,” he said.

The DMW has since rolled out assistance, including food packs and financial aid for workers affected by disruptions in employment.

“We are continuously providing food items, grocery packs for those in need, and financial assistance for those whose work has been disrupted due to ‘no work, no pay’ situations,” Cacdac said.

He noted that sectors such as hospitality, transport, and airport services have been among the most affected. Around 18,000 OFWs have already received assistance.

Cacdac also said host governments are taking steps to support foreign workers, citing coordination efforts in Israel where authorities appealed to employers to avoid placing workers under “no work, no pay” arrangements.

Some establishments, he added, have instead implemented reduced work schemes to help employees cope with declining demand.

Drawing from a recent visit to Dubai, Cacdac said businesses are trying to remain operational despite ongoing challenges, though some sectors continue to feel the impact.

The government, he said, remains in close coordination with host countries’ labor ministries and employers to safeguard OFWs’ rights and welfare.

“We guide our OFWs and ensure that assistance is available, from coordination with labor ministries, dialogue with employers, to providing grocery packs and financial assistance,” he said.

As tensions persist, the government urged Filipinos abroad to remain vigilant and strictly follow local safety protocols.