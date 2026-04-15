VP Sara denies needing help in law school, questions House hearing credibility

“I completed my studies on my own terms… I never asked any professor for special accommodation for my grades because the bare minimum was easy enough to meet,” she said.

Duterte also commented on the conduct of the Committee on Justice hearings, referring to them as a “mini-trial” and raising concerns about the reliability of some testimonies presented.

“This mini-trial in the Committee on Justice is true to form for some of its members: abuse and corruption appear to be the only things they are capable of,” Duterte said.

Ramil Madriaga, a witness who claims to be Duterte's former aide, said Sara was habitually rude and violent toward other students and struggled academically during her law school days.

“Hence, Atty. Ryan (Quilala used his influence in SSC-Law to ensure that Sara received passing grades despite her poor academic performance,” Madriaga said.

The Vice President is currently facing an impeachment trial over allegations of confidential funds and betrayal of public trust.