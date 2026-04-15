Franki Russell denies romance rumors with Enrique Gil, admits engaging in a 'talking stage'

At the same time, Russell pushed back—firmly—against claims that she was the third party in the breakup of Alexa Miro and Sandro Marcos.

In a TikTok livestream last year, Miro openly shared that she was in a five-year relationship with Marcos and, when it ended, alleged that Russell was behind the split.

“That never happened. It is not true,” came Russell’s outright denial.

Russell acknowledged that she moves in the same circle as Marcos, noting they share mutual friends—but nothing beyond that.

“But the reason she broke up was ridiculous. I have not seen the guy in years. Nothing more than friends,” Russell stressed.

The beauty queen also pointed out what she sees as a gap in Miro’s narrative, particularly in how the timeline was presented.

“What she said was completely untrue. What she spoke of was an encounter that happened three years ago. But she failed to mention the timeline, which I thought was a super slap in the face. You say you came out of a relationship of five years but the scenario I saw you was in 2023?” she explained.