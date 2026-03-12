Did Chie Filomeno and rich BF break up?

“All that was shown to us made it easy to say yes. The story they presented to me was beautiful,” Panganiban said during the screening and mediacon.

“There were times before when they pitched material to me and they didn’t wait for my yes or no. They sort of understood that I didn’t like the material, which was why I wasn’t answering. But with this, I just asked for a timeline,” she added.

As a father, Marudo revealed that he considers many things before accepting an assignment, particularly the location. But when he received the script, he felt he could not let it pass. It was too beautiful to ignore.