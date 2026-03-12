Did Chie Filomeno and rich BF break up?

Chie Filomeno seems to have broken up with her perceived boyfriend, Cebuano businessman Matthew Lhuillier.
It’s been some time since they were last seen together, their most recent sighting being in a supermarket in Cebu. Days prior, a TikTok reel showed them cruising the streets of Cebu, with Lhuillier driving a top-down car and Filomeno in the passenger seat.
Months back, the actress made a conscious effort to look classy on her Instagram, wearing only designer clothes and making sure she was decently clad.
But now, she’s back to wearing barely-there outfits that leave almost nothing to the imagination. Her recent photo shows her scantily clad in a two-piece bikini that’s way too skimpy at the bottom.
Many assume that the couple’s romance has gone kaput, noting how Lhuillier’s family supposedly loathed the actress, whom they seemingly thought was way out of their league.
And since there was no direct admission from either of them that they were an item, it is likewise assumed that they will not admit to their breakup.
Why Angelica Panganiban, Zanjoe Marudo readily accepted new series
Their shared passion to be part of superior material and take on challenge-driven roles is what drove Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo to accept the roles of parents in The Silent Noise.
“All that was shown to us made it easy to say yes. The story they presented to me was beautiful,” Panganiban said during the screening and mediacon.
“There were times before when they pitched material to me and they didn’t wait for my yes or no. They sort of understood that I didn’t like the material, which was why I wasn’t answering. But with this, I just asked for a timeline,” she added.
As a father, Marudo revealed that he considers many things before accepting an assignment, particularly the location. But when he received the script, he felt he could not let it pass. It was too beautiful to ignore.