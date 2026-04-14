Still single at 50: Piolo Pascual on love life, having a baby

According to reports (and to AI or artificial intelligence searches), Piolo has been single for 13 years, as of this month.

Piolo, also fondly called “Papa P,” admitted during the Esquire presser, however, that he still longs to be with someone when the time comes.

“But I’m a guy who’s like, you want somebody to talk to, to still have someone. But baby-wise, I don’t think I’m ready yet. Maybe when I grow old,” he said.

“My son (singer-actor Inigo Pascual) is just 28. Siguro mauuna muna s’ya (Perhaps, he could go ahead of me).”

Papa P clarified that anytime he would have a baby, he is ready for it: “But when it happens, why not?”

According to him, settling down is not yet in the cards because he is still enjoying his singlehood.

“But for me, I super enjoy my life. I’m not saying it’s fun to be single, but you know, there are pros and cons. Options wise, I would want to have a kid, of course, everyone would want to have a wife first before having a kid.”

In the past, the actor had been romantically linked to his leading ladies, including KC Concepcion and Judy Ann Santos. He was also rumored to have dated actresses Shaina Magdayao, Rica Peralejo and Pops Fernandez.