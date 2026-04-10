Piolo Pascual on fatherhood: 'I would want to have a wife first'

Actor Piolo Pascual said he is open to having another child but is not rushing into fatherhood, emphasizing the importance of finding the right partner first.
At 49, Pascual said he values companionship but remains cautious about starting a family without a strong foundation.
“Was I drunk when I said that? Ako ba yun? (laughs). Yeah, I’ve been single for some time now. But of late, I kind of feel that you want to be able to have someone you can talk to. Just to have someone. But baby-wise, I don’t think I’m ready. My son is just 28. Maybe mauna na siya (laughs). But when it happens, why not? But for me, I super enjoy my life. I’m not saying it’s fun to be single, but there are pros and cons. But options-wise, I wouldn’t want to have a kid without a partner, of course. I would want to have a wife first before I have a kid,” he said.
Fresh from his Esquire Philippines cover shoot in Dubai, Pascual also shared that maintaining his physique is a personal discipline, not tied to any project.
“As an actor, as an artist, it’s our responsibility to always look good, to look our best. Physicality-wise, I always want to be prepared for anything,” he said.
He added that even unexpected moments — like a spontaneous topless shoot — are why he keeps himself ready year-round.
“So when this shoot came along, I asked, ’Is there a topless layout? There is none. So there. I was wearing my shirt. They said, ‘Can you take your shirt off?’ I was like, ‘Okay’ (laughs) I obliged. I mean, it’s important that you’re always ready, that you’re always prepared,” he said.
Outside work, Pascual said he prefers a simpler lifestyle, focusing more on self-care than vanity.
“I would not consider myself vain, surprisingly… Being vain for me, it’s more about being responsible because of my job. I have to look the part, I have to look good, I have to present myself in the best way possible. But I wouldn’t consider myself vain,” he said.
Pascual said he is content with where he is but remains open to what comes next — on his own terms.