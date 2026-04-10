Piolo Pascual on fatherhood: 'I would want to have a wife first'

Fresh from his Esquire Philippines cover shoot in Dubai, Pascual also shared that maintaining his physique is a personal discipline, not tied to any project.

“As an actor, as an artist, it’s our responsibility to always look good, to look our best. Physicality-wise, I always want to be prepared for anything,” he said.

He added that even unexpected moments — like a spontaneous topless shoot — are why he keeps himself ready year-round.

“So when this shoot came along, I asked, ’Is there a topless layout? There is none. So there. I was wearing my shirt. They said, ‘Can you take your shirt off?’ I was like, ‘Okay’ (laughs) I obliged. I mean, it’s important that you’re always ready, that you’re always prepared,” he said.

Outside work, Pascual said he prefers a simpler lifestyle, focusing more on self-care than vanity.

“I would not consider myself vain, surprisingly… Being vain for me, it’s more about being responsible because of my job. I have to look the part, I have to look good, I have to present myself in the best way possible. But I wouldn’t consider myself vain,” he said.

Pascual said he is content with where he is but remains open to what comes next — on his own terms.