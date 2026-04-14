RGB or wood? Corsair’s new cases let builders choose

For a more understated look, the FRAME 4000D Wood RS uses a real wood front panel designed to improve airflow while adding a natural aesthetic. It comes with four fans and a mesh filter for efficient cooling.

Both models are built on the same modular chassis, supporting multiple fan and radiator configurations for high-performance setups. Features include flexible fan mounting, support for large radiators, and options for cleaner cable management and vertical GPU installation.

Corsair said the new cases are designed for DIY builders looking for both performance and customization, with interchangeable parts that allow users to reconfigure their builds over time.

The cases are now available through Corsair’s retail network.