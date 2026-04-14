Thin but powerful

It also features faster memory, upgraded cooling and enhanced battery life, offering up to 15 hours of video playback.

The laptop retains its ultra-thin form factor at under 15 mm thick, while adding a brighter 240Hz OLED display designed for sharper visuals and smoother gameplay.

Razer said the device is built for users who need high performance on the go, with support for the latest connectivity standards including Thunderbolt 5 and WiFi 7.

The Blade 16 will be showcased at PAX East 2026, where it will power live gaming and esports events.