PNP deploys forces, free rides ahead of transport strike

The Philippine National Police will deploy personnel nationwide and provide free rides to commuters during the scheduled transport strike from 15 to 17 April.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units have been ordered to maintain visibility in key convergence areas and prepare mobility assets for “Libreng Sakay” operations.
The move follows directives to ensure public safety and minimize disruption for commuters affected by the protest.
Transport group MANIBELA has called for a three-day nationwide strike over rising fuel prices, with up to 500,000 jeepneys and other public utility vehicles expected to join. The main convergence point is set at Philcoa in Quezon City.
Nartatez said police will also coordinate with transport groups to ensure orderly assemblies and enforce maximum tolerance during the protests.
He added that police deployment will focus on both securing rally areas and assisting stranded passengers.