NCAA golf braces for grand opening

It will be a six-to-play, four-to-count event using the Stableford scoring system, with each school allowed to field a non-professional alumnus.

Teams that cannot form a team are allowed to field entries for the individual play.

“The format of the tournament includes both team and individual competitions. Since this is the first time, some schools may not yet have full teams, so they can still participate in the open category,” Cabochan said.

“Each team may include one alumnus or two graduate students, or six undergraduate students. This setup is meant to encourage alumni support and help schools develop golf programs.”

Mancomm chairman Melchor Divina of Mapua University said the success of the golf tournament is vital as they want the sport to be a regular fixture.