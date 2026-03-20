Alabang hosts star-studded pro-am weekend

Que will partner with Mango 38 chairperson Sarah Medina, while Lascuna teams up with Rafa Garcia. Club president Ed Puno will hit the fairways alongside pro Michael Bibat, and celebrity Derek Ramsay will form one of the marquee pairings with pro Justin Bibat.

Other notable pairings include Rupert Zaragosa with Paolo Medina, Mars Pucay with Jay Bengzon, Zanieboy Gialon with Jojit Alcazar, Russell Bautista with Marilyn Reyes, Aidric Chan with Gia Suarez, Van der Valk Guido with Raffy Llamas, Paul Echavez with Minky Manalo, Elee-Bisera with Cindy Puno;

Jonas Magcalayo with Jem Reyes, Albin Engino with Pocholo Medina, Fidel Concepcion with Nes Jeturian, Jama Reyes with Steeve Mago, Dino Villanueva with Marjorie Lopinco, Kim Tae Soo with Vic Valledor, Jhonnel Ababa with Jose Reyes, Nilo Salahog with Garry de Guzman, Erwin Arcillas with Ernie Chan, Angelo Anzuris with Jaden Valdez, Reymon Jaraula with Allee Sun, and Jeffrey Lumbo, whose partner is yet to be announced.

The best aggregate team score will determine the champion, with amateur participants playing off their full handicaps to keep the competition exciting and balanced.

In addition to the pro-am, the weekend will also feature 2-man scramble events for Member-Member, Parent & Child, and Husband & Wife categories.

One of the standout prizes is a BYD Seagull for a hole-in-one, though professional players will not be eligible for this prize.

With star pros, celebrity pairings, and high-stakes competition, this year’s Chairman’s & President’s Cup promises a weekend of memorable action on the greens.