LTO-6 inspects 500 vehicles to launch “oplan biyaheng ayos”

The Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO-6) launched its “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2026” campaign yesterday, inspecting more than 500 vehicles across the region to help ensure commuter safety during the peak travel season.

Despite a transport holiday declared by local cooperatives, LTO-6 enforcement teams maintained a high-visibility presence at key transit points, including the People’s Terminal in Pavia; Ceres Terminal in Tagbac, Jaro; Mohon Terminal in Molo; as well as the Iloilo and Dumangas ports and the Iloilo International Airport.