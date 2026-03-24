LTO-6 inspects 500 vehicles to launch “oplan biyaheng ayos”

The Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO-6) launched its “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!: Semana Santa and Summer Vacation 2026” campaign yesterday, inspecting more than 500 vehicles across the region to help ensure commuter safety during the peak travel season.
Despite a transport holiday declared by local cooperatives, LTO-6 enforcement teams maintained a high-visibility presence at key transit points, including the People’s Terminal in Pavia; Ceres Terminal in Tagbac, Jaro; Mohon Terminal in Molo; as well as the Iloilo and Dumangas ports and the Iloilo International Airport.
Inspectors focused on vehicle tires, brakes, and driver documentation to ensure that remaining public utility vehicles (PUVs) were roadworthy and compliant with regulations.
Deputy Chief Relin Reyes of the Regional Law Enforcement Service (RLES) said the inspections were essential to maintaining safety despite the reduced number of PUVs operating on the road.
LTO-6 Director Atty. Gaudioso Geduspan said the readiness of enforcement teams demonstrates the agency’s ability to uphold transport safety even amid disruptions such as the transport holiday.
A total of 574 vehicles were inspected on the first day of operations, highlighting LTO-6’s efforts to ensure a safe and orderly travel experience for the early wave of Holy Week commuters.