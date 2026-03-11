SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LTFRB cracks down on illegal fare hikes

(July, 08 2025) Passengers queue to ride the Public transport Jeepney at Muñoz in Quezon City on Tuesday July 8 2025 . In a statement the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) cited the directive of Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon on “anti-sardinas” or the overloading of passengers in manner like canned sardines.Photo/Analy Labor
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday launched a region-wide crackdown on illegal fare increases and colorum vehicles taking advantage of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Anjo Bendijo, LTFRB regional director, reminded public utility vehicles to follow the fare matrix on their respective franchises.

He said a regionwide crackdown will be carried out to ensure that no illegal fare increases occur in the region.

The crackdown is in response to complaints that some public transport groups have begun collecting additional fares from P5 to P7 increases in various parts of the city as diesel prices soared from P70 to P90 per liter on Tuesday.

Also subject to crackdown are colorum vehicles contracting passengers during peak hours.

