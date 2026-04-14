DENR ‘Permitting on Wheels’ rollout kicks off

Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the program is designed to accelerate government processes, allowing businesses to begin operations and generate employment more quickly.

“I think each and every agency of government should have this as the end goal at this time: to help the economy and to immediately provide jobs for the people,” Cuna said.

The mobile service allows business owners to secure necessary clearances within their own municipalities, eliminating the need to travel to the DENR Central Office in Quezon City.

Cuna noted that many entrepreneurs remain unaware of specific environmental law requirements and compliance obligations. Beyond processing applications, the mobile units will serve as an information and education campaign to guide owners on the legal requirements for their operations.

Following the pilot in Manila, the DENR plans to expand the program to additional cities within the capital and various towns across the provinces to reach a broader range of enterprises.