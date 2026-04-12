DENR brings environmental services closer

“For years, securing environmental permits and clearances meant that entrepreneurs, facility operators, and project proponents had to take days off work and spend heavily on transportation just to reach distant regional government offices,” DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said in a statement.

Cuna cited that applicants with incomplete requirements often faced multiple, expensive trips under the previous system.

The national launch is scheduled for 14 and 15 April in Manila, with simultaneous rollouts planned for key cities and municipalities nationwide.

During the mobile sessions, staff from the Environmental Management Bureau will provide on-site assistance for permits related to air and water quality, hazardous waste, chemicals, and environmental impact assessments.

Applicants can also file on-site for specialized permits, including tree-cutting and chainsaw importation permits, wildlife transport permits, and certificates of transshipment.

Cuna said the mobile service would save applicants time and money while providing one-on-one technical assistance to ensure requirements are met correctly.

“With DENR Permitting on Wheels, the process becomes hands-on and immediate,” Cuna said.