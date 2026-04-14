Cab drivers get P3,000 each

City Social Welfare Officer Liza Bulayungan said the city initially identified 1,537 eligible taxi drivers, with the number expected to increase as registration and validation continue.

She explained that the assistance amount for taxi drivers is lower compared to previous payouts due to the expected increase in beneficiaries in the coming days.

The city government earlier directed taxi operators to register their drivers through the Traffic and Transportation Management Division (TMD) of the City Engineering Office (CEO). A similar financial aid program was previously extended to public utility jeepney drivers.

The distribution aims to cushion the impact of high fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, which have increased operating costs and reduced drivers’ take-home earnings.

The assistance comes from the city government’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program under the City Social Welfare and Development Office.