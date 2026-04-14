Baguio gives P3,000 aid to taxi drivers amid rising fuel costs

BAGUIO CITY — A total of 300 taxi drivers in Baguio City received P3,000 each in financial assistance from the city government on 14 April, at the Baguio Cultural and Convention Center, in a bid to help them cope with the ongoing economic strain.

According to City Social Welfare Officer Liza Bulayungan, the city initially identified 1,537 eligible taxi drivers. However, she noted that the final number of recipients is expected to increase as the enlistment process for qualified drivers remains ongoing.

Bulayungan explained that the aid amount for taxi drivers is lower than previous payouts because the city is preparing for a significantly higher number of registrants in the coming days.