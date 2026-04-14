Baguio gives P3,000 aid to taxi drivers amid rising fuel costs

BAGUIO CITY — A total of 300 taxi drivers in Baguio City received P3,000 each in financial assistance from the city government on 14 April, at the Baguio Cultural and Convention Center, in a bid to help them cope with the ongoing economic strain.
According to City Social Welfare Officer Liza Bulayungan, the city initially identified 1,537 eligible taxi drivers. However, she noted that the final number of recipients is expected to increase as the enlistment process for qualified drivers remains ongoing.
Bulayungan explained that the aid amount for taxi drivers is lower than previous payouts because the city is preparing for a significantly higher number of registrants in the coming days.
The local government previously directed taxi operators to register their drivers through the Traffic and Transportation Management Division (TMD) of the City Engineering Office (CEO). Earlier, the city government also extended financial assistance to public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers.
The distribution of financial assistance was launched to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East. Rising operating costs have reportedly left many drivers with little to no daily take-home earnings for their families.
Funds for both PUJ and taxi drivers are sourced from the local government’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, managed by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).