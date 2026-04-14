BoC intel chief resigns

“So may mga smuggled items na sa tingin niya yun yun mga di nya nagawa, kaya ang resign sya, Wala naman nagalit sa kanya, wala naman parang ni-reprimand sya, wala namann ganun (There were smuggled goods which he thinks he wasn’t able to address, so he resigned. No one was angry at him, no one reprimanded him).” Meanwhile, I will be the one giving direct instructions to our intelligence operatives,” Nepomuceno told reporters who attended the viewing of the seizure of smuggled meat and poultry supplies at the Manila International Container Port, Manila.

Rosales held various posts before he was appointed on 30 June 2025.

No replacement yet

Asked whether Rosales already has a replacement, the BoC chief said, “The one who will take his place is still unsure, as we are still recommending it.”

Malacanang Palace will be the one to decide on the replacement of Rosales, upon the recommendation of Finance Secretary Frederick Go.

Nepomuceno, however, implied that the replacement might come from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and a “mistah” from PMA Class 1987.

“PMA classmate ko naman ito, sana ma approve kaagad dahil very qualified for the job, at I fully trust my endorsee, so hopefully ma approve kaagad ni Secretary Frederick Go at approve din ni President Bong Bong (He’s actually my classmate from PMA. I hope he gets approved right away because he’s very qualified for the job, and I fully trust my endorsee. So hopefully, he will be approved quickly by Frederick Go and also by Ferdinand Marcos),” he said.