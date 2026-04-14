BoC intel chief resigns

“So may mga smuggled items na sa tingin niya yun yun mga di nya nagawa, kaya ang resign sya. Wala naman nagalit sa kanya, wala naman parang ni-reprimand sya, wala namann ganun,” Nepomuceno told reporters who attended the viewing of the seizure of smuggled meat and poultry supplies at the Manila International Container Port, Manila.

Rosales held various posts before he was appointed on 30 June 2025.

Asked whether Rosales already has a replacement, the BOC chief said: “Yung papalit di pa sure yun kasi nirekommenda pa lang natin.”

Malacañang Palace is the one that will decide on the replacement of Rosales upon the recommendation of Finance Secretary Frederick Go.

But he implied that the replacement might come from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) and a “mistah” from PMA Class 1987.

“PMA classmate ko naman ito, sana ma approve kaagad dahil very qualified for the job, at I fully trust my endorsee, so hopefully ma approve kaagad ni Secretary Frederick Go at approve din ni President Bong Bong,” he said.

“Meanwhile, ako naman ang de facto OIC ng Intelligence Group, kaya’t kung ano man ang kawalan muna for the meantime, ako muna nag bibigay ng direct instructions sa ating mga intelligence operatives,” Nepomuceno added.

Cutting red tape

Meanwhile, the BoC announced that importers and customs brokers will soon benefit from a longer accreditation period as a Customs Administrative Order (CAO) extending importer accreditation validity from one (1) year to three (3) years has been approved and signed by Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) set to implement the reform under Commissioner Nepomuceno.

Introduced by Commissioner Nepomuceno in 2025, the reform supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to reduce red tape, improve ease of doing business, and strengthen trade competitiveness, with the Department of Finance backing the measure as part of broader efforts to streamline government processes.

Through the reform, the BoC will deliver faster, simpler, and more reliable services for businesses and stakeholders by reducing repetitive requirements and improving overall transaction efficiency.