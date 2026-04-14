7 nabbed in San Mateo drug buy-bust; over P176-K shabu seized

Operatives from the San Mateo Municipal Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Silangan in this town early Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals, including two suspected drug pushers and five alleged drug users.
Two suspects were arrested for possession and sale of suspected shabu during the sting operation.
Confiscated from the suspects were four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing approximately 25.9 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P176,120.
Meanwhile, five individuals were also caught in the act at the scene for allegedly holding a pot session or using illegal drugs.
Seized from them were four pieces heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance, two disposable lighters with rolled aluminum foil, one piece rolled aluminum foil, one piece elongated aluminum foil, one piece tape-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, two units of android cellphone, a pink coin purse, P500 confiscated money, and P500 buy-bust money.
The arrested suspects are currently detained at the San Mateo Municipal Police Station custodial facility, while facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Illegal Drugs), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Section 13 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs During Parties, Social Gatherings or Meetings), and Section 14 (Possession of Equipment, Instrument, Apparatus and Other Paraphernalia for Dangerous Drugs) of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.