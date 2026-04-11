P160,000 shabu seized, 3 suspects arrested

Seized from his possession were approximately 12.2 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price value of P82,960, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

Subsequently, at around 7:40 p.m., a second buy-bust operation was conducted by the same operatives along Dayap Street in Barangay Western Bicutan, resulting in the arrest of alias Leo, 42, a listed street-level individual, and alias Anselmo, 40, a newly identified street-level individual.

Seized from them were approximately 11.6 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P78,880, including marked money and other paraphernalia.

The arrested suspects were brought to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit office for documentation and filing of appropriate charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.