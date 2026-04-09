Buy-bust ops net P3.4-M shabu

Authorities said an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully purchased the illegal drugs, leading to the suspects’ immediate arrest. Investigators recovered approximately 500 grams of suspected shabu from the pair. In addition to the narcotics, police seized a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and the P1,000 bill used in the sting operation.

The suspects are being held at the Taytay Municipal Police Station. They face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.