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Buy-bust ops net P3.4-M shabu

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Police arrested two high-value drug suspects and seized an estimated P3.4 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation Wednesday afternoon in Rizal. The suspects, identified as alias “Arjay,” a freelance driver and alias “Pat,” a motorcycle taxi rider, were apprehended at 2:55 p.m. in Barangay San Juan. Both men are residents of the neighborhood where the operation took place.

shabu
P3.4-M shabu seized in Taytay buy-bust

Authorities said an undercover officer acting as a buyer successfully purchased the illegal drugs, leading to the suspects’ immediate arrest. Investigators recovered approximately 500 grams of suspected shabu from the pair. In addition to the narcotics, police seized a motorcycle, a mobile phone, and the P1,000 bill used in the sting operation.

The suspects are being held at the Taytay Municipal Police Station. They face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

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