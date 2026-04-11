Five students survive car crash on Kennon Road

Based on police reports, the driver lost control of the steering wheel of the car. The vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and struck a riprap wall before swerving back and hitting a road gutter, which caused the car to overturn.

All occupants were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The collision also caused debris and rocks from the damaged road gutter to fall onto the roof of a residence located below the highway level.

Police investigators have subjected the driver and the passengers to alcohol breath tests to determine if intoxication played a role in the crash. Authorities have yet to release an official estimate of the total cost of damages to the vehicle, the residential property, and the public infrastructure.