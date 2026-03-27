1 missing, 5 hurt as SUV swept by river in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY — One person remains missing while five others were injured after an SUV was swept by strong river currents in Itogon, Benguet on 27 March, authorities said.
The Itogon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the incident occurred at around 1:50 p.m. in Sitio Tabu, Barangay Dalupirip, when the vehicle attempted to cross the Agno River but was carried downstream due to a sudden rise in water level.
Rescuers retrieved the vehicle at around 3:48 p.m., while the five injured passengers were brought to Itogon District Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for the missing individual, with personnel from the local disaster office, health services, Bureau of Fire Protection, police and community volunteers deployed at the site.