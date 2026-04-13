Team RMT tops Ramadan cagefest

DAVAO CITY — Team RMT took an early lead and never looked back to beat Iranun, 81-75, and secure the Ramadan Basketball League 2026 title over the weekend at the Davao City Recreation Center here.

Faidal Maputol erupted for 16 points to emerge as Finals Most Valuable Player and lead Team RMT to the prestigious title of this event that aims to foster camaraderie and sportsmanship among members of the Muslim community in this region.