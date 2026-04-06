‘Battle for Tribes’ starts rolling

DAVAO CITY — The Ramadan Basketball League 2026 went full blast on Monday at the Davao City Recreation Center here.
The Post-Ramadan Basketball League is in celebration of Eid’l Fitr as initiated by the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office (DCMAO), the Local Government of Davao and the Madayaw Dabaw Sports.
Dubbed as the “Battle for Tribes,” the Ramadan cagefest features 10 squads that promote unity, brotherhood and healthy competition within the Muslim community.
The opening ceremony was graced by DCMAO deputy mayors as well as officials from Madayaw Dabaw Sports.
“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte for his support in making this program possible and successful,” organizers said in a statement.
Teams Mussab-Kagan and DeeDat clashed in the opener, ushering in the event that is expected to solidify the friendship among Muslims in the region.