Barracudas secure Tribu Maisugon plum

DAVAO CITY — Team Tri-SND Barracudas brought home the Tribu Maisugon award for the third straight time at the close of the BYD IRONMAN 70.3 Davao on Sunday at the city-renowned Davao Coastal Road.
Tri-SND Barracudas tallied 37,491 accumulated points that left past closest rival Baguio National Triathlon Team, which wound-up in the second place.
The squad tallied points by winning mostly on various classifications as its roster was composed of national age group qualifiers.
“We mostly relied on consistency, grit and pure team power to cap a legacy,” said Arthur Abogado of Team Tri-SND Barracudas, whose members are triathletes from different parts of the country, especially from Mindanao.
A total cash prize of P500,000 and a specially designed trophy were handed over to Tri-SND Barracudas by Tristan Dwight Domingo of the City Administrator's Office along with the 2026 Mutya Ng Dabaw celebrities in the grand rites.