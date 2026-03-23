Barracudas secure Tribu Maisugon plum

The squad tallied points by winning mostly on various classifications as its roster was composed of national age group qualifiers.

“We mostly relied on consistency, grit and pure team power to cap a legacy,” said Arthur Abogado of Team Tri-SND Barracudas, whose members are triathletes from different parts of the country, especially from Mindanao.

A total cash prize of P500,000 and a specially designed trophy were handed over to Tri-SND Barracudas by Tristan Dwight Domingo of the City Administrator's Office along with the 2026 Mutya Ng Dabaw celebrities in the grand rites.