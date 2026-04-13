Sara's spouse seeks TRO vs House subpoena, cites privacy violations over SALNs

The husband of Vice President Sara Duterte has asked the court to immediately halt enforcement of a subpoena issued by the House Committee on Justice, arguing it was issued without authority and violates constitutional rights.
In the petition filed on 8 April, Atty. Manases Carpio sought the issuance of a 72-hour temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or 20-day TRO to stop the House Committee on Justice to enforce, implement and/or comply with the subpoena dated 31 March 2026.
It also asked the court to permanently block the subpoena and nullify it entirely.
“As shown, respondents Dy and Luistro's Subpoena was issued without any power, authority, and Constitutional Right against illegal search via fishing expedition , Right to Privacy, Data Privacy, the NIRC [National Internal Revenue Code],” the petition read.
Beyond halting enforcement, the petition further sought to void any material obtained through the subpoena.
Carpio warned that failure to stop the subpoena would result in including public exposure of their confidential tax returns and all the private information and data.
He also alleged the materials could be used for political purposes, and claimed this would lead to reputational damage, citing possible “public ridicule and social humiliation.”
The House Committee on Justice earlier issued multiple subpoenas including her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) covering the periods 2007–2013, 2016–2022, and 2022–2025.
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