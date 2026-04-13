Sara's spouse seeks TRO vs House subpoena, cites privacy violations over SALNs

Beyond halting enforcement, the petition further sought to void any material obtained through the subpoena.

Carpio warned that failure to stop the subpoena would result in including public exposure of their confidential tax returns and all the private information and data.

He also alleged the materials could be used for political purposes, and claimed this would lead to reputational damage, citing possible “public ridicule and social humiliation.”

The House Committee on Justice earlier issued multiple subpoenas including her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) covering the periods 2007–2013, 2016–2022, and 2022–2025.

###