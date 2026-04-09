House subpoenas Poa, NBI in Duterte probe

It also requested any photographic evidence gathered during the investigation.

NBI director Melvin Matibag has been ordered to testify during the committee’s hearing on probable cause on 14 April.

The alleged threats were remarks Duterte made in November 2024 after the House detained her former chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, for failing to respond to inquiries into the Vice President’s use of confidential funds.

In a Facebook video, Duterte said she had spoken to someone and instructed him that if she were killed, President Marcos, the First Lady, and Romualdez should also be killed. She emphasized that her statement was “no joke.”