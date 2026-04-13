Sabah to Manila: ‘croffle’ craze arrives

The next chapter unfolded when Filipino property management specialist Lester Edward Lim and his family visited Kota Kinabalu for an archery tournament in May 2025. It was his daughter, Chevy, who insisted on trying Chunk & Dunk after seeing it trend online. Faced with long queues at one of its kiosks, the family was initially discouraged but their curiosity only deepened.

“Never thought about going there (Malaysia), but then went there, loved the place, and then we went to a mall. They looked for dessert, they saw a line,” Lim recalled. “When they saw that line, my wife said, ‘Forget it, let’s not do it anymore. I don’t want to stay in line anymore.’ But then my youngest said, ‘Mom, if the line is this long, it must be good.’”

What began as a casual family trip turned into a culinary discovery — and eventually, a partnership.

“Four days in a row we were at that mall, and then one of those days, coincidentally, Adam happened to be there,” Lim said.

“We’re very thankful that we were able to meet them. We’re very thankful that maybe we were the first Filipino family to really try it, and meet Adam and talk to him about it,” he further said.

“So, I think it was fate that day that we were waiting in line and he was right there. So, everything just fell into place,” he added.