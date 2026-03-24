Philippines’ Avocadoria opens first branch in Thailand

It was an arrival that felt less like a store opening and more like a meeting of minds, as a brand whose entire identity is rooted in happiness touched down in the Land of Smiles.

“What started as a small kiosk in the Philippines in 2019, with a simple dream of bringing “happiness in avocado,” has now grown beyond what we ever imagined, and today, we are proud to share that happiness with all of you. This milestone is not just about expansion. It’s about sharing our story, our culture, and creating moments of joy one dessert at a time,” said Chef Czarina Sevilla, CEO of Avocadoria.

The happiness in Avocadoria's desserts comes from a singular ambition: the perfect balance between satisfyingly sweet and genuinely guilt-free. That harmony finds its purest expression in the brand's trio of signature flavors.

The Avocado Lover leads the lineup — silky avocado soft-serve layered with homemade cream, biscuits, and tapioca pearls, finished with fresh avocado bits, crushed almonds, and mixed seeds.

The Avocado Pistachio Knafeh Lover pairs creamy avocado with crunchy pistachios atop a bed of crispy Kataifi pastry, a combination that feels both playfully unexpected and completely inevitable. And for those who lean into the sweeter side of life, the Avocado Biscoff Lover brings the beloved caramelized warmth of Biscoff together with Avocadoria's signature avocado softness in every spoonful.

The menu extends well beyond the Lovers. A dedicated Avocado Shake lineup gives guests room to explore: choose from Avocado, Mango, or Soursop toppings on the classic Avocado Shake, or venture into the Avocado Barley Shake, the Avocado Coconut Keto Mile Shake, or the indulgent Dark Chocolate Avocado Shake. For the purists, the Naked Avocado Light Ice Cream lets the fruit speak entirely for itself.

Treat yourself to a creamy, dreamy avocado experience! Visit Avocadoria at Level 6, Central Rama 9 Mall, and follow Avocadoria Thailand on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest menu drops and more happiness in avocado.