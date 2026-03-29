She built it with heart: Now the world is pulling up a chair

At the heart of this expansion is founder Mary Grace Dimacali, whose philosophy has always gone beyond the plate.

“I have always believed that what we serve is more than food. It is the feeling of being taken care of, of being home,” she said. “When I started 30 years ago, I was simply trying to share what I knew best — good ingredients, heartfelt cooking, and a warm table for everyone. It fills my heart that we have brought this feeling to a whole new community in Singapore.”

Her words reflect a kind of leadership often associated with women, one rooted in empathy, attention to detail and a deep understanding of human connection.

That same ethos is now being carried forward by the next generation. Leading the international arm of the business, her daughter Chiara Dimacali-Hugo, ensures that the expansion remains grounded in the brand’s original spirit.

“We wanted every detail in Singapore to feel like Mary Grace,” she shared. “My mother built this brand with her deep belief in what a home should feel like. It is our family’s privilege to carry that forward into Singapore, and to make sure that every single guest who walks through that door, whether they are a Tita who grew up eating our ensaymada in Manila or a Singaporean who has never heard of us before feels exactly the same thing: that they are welcome, that they are cared for, and that they are home.”

Together, the mother-daughter duo represents a powerful narrative of women uplifting each other across generations, honoring legacy while embracing growth.

The choice of Singapore as the brand’s first international location was both practical and meaningful. With its strong Filipino community and globally minded food scene, the city offered a natural starting point. Positioned in a heritage-rich neighborhood, the café invites both nostalgia and discovery, bridging cultures through shared experiences at the table.

To mark this milestone, Mary Grace introduced a pandan coconut cake inspired by Southeast Asian flavors, also available in Philippine branches as a nod to the journey outward.

Rather than rushing into rapid expansion, the team is committed to growing thoughtfully, strengthening their presence in Singapore, refining the menu and continuing to create spaces that feel personal and sincere.