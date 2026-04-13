NAPOLCOM orders sweeping PNPA reforms to end hazing

NAPOLCOM stressed that hazing is a grave violation of the law and an affront to human dignity, underscoring that discipline within the academy must be grounded in respect for human rights and accountability.

The commission has also formed a task force to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

Authorities said all those found liable—including individuals who directly participated or failed to prevent the hazing—will face administrative and criminal charges under Republic Act No. 8049, as amended by Republic Act No. 11053.

NAPOLCOM reiterated its commitment to enforce accountability and implement systemic reforms to ensure hazing has no place in the police organization.