NAPOLCOM orders sweeping PNPA reforms to end hazing

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) on Monday ordered sweeping reforms at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) following a reported hazing incident, vowing to eliminate the practice within the institution.
NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said Commissioners Josephus G. Angan and Beatrice Aurora Vega-Cancio have been tasked to implement “bold and decisive” institutional changes.
“I have directed NAPOLCOM Commissioners Josephus G. Angan and Beatrice Aurora Vega-Cancio to come up with sweeping, bold and decisive institutional changes in the PNPA to root out and eliminate this culture of hazing,” Calinisan said.
“Hazing will stop under our watch,” he added.
NAPOLCOM stressed that hazing is a grave violation of the law and an affront to human dignity, underscoring that discipline within the academy must be grounded in respect for human rights and accountability.
The commission has also formed a task force to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.
Authorities said all those found liable—including individuals who directly participated or failed to prevent the hazing—will face administrative and criminal charges under Republic Act No. 8049, as amended by Republic Act No. 11053.
NAPOLCOM reiterated its commitment to enforce accountability and implement systemic reforms to ensure hazing has no place in the police organization.