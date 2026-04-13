Remulla vows charges vs 3 PNPA cadets over hazing

The DILG chief stressed that violence and abuse have no place in the country’s premier police training institution, warning that a culture of impunity must end.

Three third-class cadets—identified as Mhicco Legarda Escalante, Harold Locop Heje, and Lance Elroy Guinitaran Gayramon—were arrested following a report of maltreatment inside the academy.

Initial findings showed that first-year cadets were subjected to extreme hazing practices, including being doused with a mixture of liquid sosa and muriatic acid, resulting in third-degree burns. Some victims reportedly sustained injuries extending to their lower bodies.

“This is not acceptable,” Remulla said, citing photos of severe burns suffered by the victims.

The incident was reported to authorities, prompting a follow-up operation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Cavite Provincial Field Unit on 7 April at around 10 p.m.

Seven other cadets are under investigation for possible involvement, although their level of participation has yet to be determined.

The suspects are now under CIDG custody and are facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. Items believed to have been used in the incident have been recovered and are undergoing forensic examination.

Remulla said a thorough and impartial investigation is ongoing, with stricter oversight measures being implemented to prevent abuse and protect cadets.