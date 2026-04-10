Heads rolling at PNPA over hazing — Nartatez

“Those who think they are above the Anti-Hazing Act have no place in our ranks. We will ensure that the full force of the law is applied to these individuals,” he added.

The three cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) were arrested by the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for allegedly subjecting more than 20 underclassmen to hazing.

The victims sustained burns and other injuries after being exposed to a mixture of drain cleaner and muriatic acid.

The incident came to light on Good Friday inside Barracks 2 of the PNPA and was quickly elevated through the chain of command.

Authorities are also investigating seven other unidentified suspects. Initial findings showed the hazing began after plebes were blamed for an issue involving a cadet who intended to resign.

The injured cadets are receiving medical and psychological care, while the Tactical Officer of the Day has been relieved.