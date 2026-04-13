Hybrid of Hiligaynon tradition and innovation in Iloilo

Chefs and cooks have long found ways to reinterpret food, drawing from familiar flavors while exploring new techniques. On the evening of 8 April, this creative impulse took center stage at Mestizo by Emilion, where chefs Miles Diez and Bea Magalona reworked beloved dishes and ingredients from Hiligaynon cuisine in Iloilo City and the wider Western Visayas — one of the most developed culinary traditions in the Philippines.

Tucked between General Luna Avenue and the Iloilo River in the city proper, Mestizo comes from the same family behind JD Bakery and Café, which has become an Ilonggo food institution. It offers a Mexican, Spanish, and Latin American menu with a Filipino twist — what they call “Mexi-Pinoy.” The name suggests hybridization, mixing, or blending — an idea that carried seamlessly into the evening’s concept.