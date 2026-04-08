Re-introducing traditional Filipino cuisine

The Maya Kitchen consultant Nina Daza Puyat, who has long championed Filipino cuisine and food education, stresses that the revival of the program reflects Maya’s enduring role in shaping Filipino culinary culture. As she puts it, “The Maya Kitchen has always been about sharing knowledge and teaching Filipinos how to cook confidently at home. The Culinary Elite program allows us to promote and preserve our Filipino food heritage while adapting it for the next generation of home cooks.”

To emphasize the important role that the Culinary Elite program plays in promoting traditional Filipino regional cuisines and ingredients, The Maya Kitchen collaborated with FEATR, a food storytelling platform that celebrates Filipino cuisine and champions local ingredients. The launch thus brought together the two platforms that advocate for sustainability, culinary education, and the preservation of Filipino food traditions and featured a special demo conducted by FEATR founder Erwan Heussaff and his team.

Rooted in a shared commitment of celebrating Filipino cuisine and championing local ingredients, the collaboration between MAYA and FEATR brings together two platforms that advocate for sustainability, culinary education, and the preservation of Filipino food traditions.

“Filipino food has always been more than sustenance: it’s a record of who we are, where we came from, and what we’ve been through. FEATR exists to help make sure those stories aren’t forgotten, to deepen how we understand and appreciate our food and ingredients today, and to help shape what Filipino food could become tomorrow. We communicate everything we learn about our culture through our digital platforms and shows, but we always felt like something was missing. This year we hope to hold more events like this, where people can interact with the ingredients and stories that we’ve featr’d in our documentaries,” explains Heussaff, whose work focuses on documenting Filipino culinary traditions and regional ingredients.

For The Maya Kitchen’s Culinary Elite program re-launch, Heussaff presented “Not-So Modern Filipino Pantry,” a culinary concept that reimagines heritage Filipino ingredients through modern, accessible cooking. It explored heritage Filipino ingredients, many of which come from small communities and traditional food practices, and presented them through contemporary recipes designed for modern kitchens.