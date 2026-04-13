GTBA backs new DOT chief Mathay, vows support

GTBA said it will contribute its expertise and global network to help strengthen the country’s tourism competitiveness, promote sustainable practices, and create more opportunities for businesses and communities.

The group also highlighted its support for initiatives such as positioning the Philippines as a Muslim-friendly destination and advancing halal tourism.

“We recognize the critical role of strong government-industry partnership in driving tourism forward, especially as we work to recover and expand our reach in both domestic and global markets,” the association said.

GTBA said it is preparing for upcoming industry events, including its Travel Exchange and Roadshow on 7 August 2026 and a Travel Sale Expo, where it plans to engage with the tourism department under Mathay’s leadership.

The association also cited its previous collaboration with the government, including a Kuala Lumpur roadshow in February 2025 that drew more than 200 international delegates and helped boost interest in travel to the Philippines.