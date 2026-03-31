GTBA chief outlines plans to boost Philippine halal industry

Taylan noted that the Philippines welcomed 630,000 Muslim visitors in 2024, a 23% increase from the previous year.

“We are now ranked eighth globally among the top 20 non-OIC destinations in the Global Muslim Travel Index, with approximately 5.1 million Muslims in the Philippines, making up around 5% of our total population,” Taylan said, adding that the sector promotes both economic growth and interfaith understanding.

Malaysia led arrivals among Muslim-majority countries in 2024 with 128,500 visitors, followed by Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, Brunei Darussalam, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain, she said.

Taylan said the group is expanding initiatives such as cross-regional linkage tours to share expertise and promote emerging destinations.

“This isn't just about creating tours. It's about building bridges. Established hubs share their expertise, training on halal food preparation, managing prayer facilities, and delivering world-class guest services. In return, emerging destinations offer something money cannot buy — unique cultural experiences, untouched natural beauty, and heartfelt local interactions that make every trip unforgettable,” she said.

Plans ahead

Taylan outlined GTBA’s plans to boost local halal tourism, including the Halal Fusion Culinary Festival, the Philippine Halal Food Trail, and the LGU Halal Tourism Champion Awards.

“We are driving broader industry advancement through initiatives that strengthen our global competitiveness. Reciprocal business-to-business partnerships connect Philippine enterprises with international markets and foster mutually beneficial collaborations,” she said.

The group also plans the Philippine Global Tourism Tech Summit and Digital Transformation Fair, featuring AI-powered travel tools, smart destination systems, contactless halal verification, virtual reality tours, and cashless payment solutions.

GTBA will expand this year’s Travel Sale Expo in October to include more halal-focused products and services.

Before closing, Taylan thanked former Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco for strengthening ties between the private sector and government.

“It was your guidance that forged the partnership between GTBA and the Department of Tourism,” she said.

Frasco, who led the Department of Tourism since 2022, was removed on March 12 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and was later appointed presidential adviser for sustainable and resilient communities.