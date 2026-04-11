GTBA backs new Tourism chief Mathay, vows continued partnership

“Just as we stood by and collaborated with past DOT secretaries in their efforts to boost local and international tourism, we are fully committed to supporting Secretary Mathay’s vision and initiatives for the sector,” she added.

The group emphasized that its commitment to the growth and development of Philippine tourism remains firm, noting that it will continue to contribute its expertise, resources, and network to support programs aimed at improving competitiveness and promoting sustainable tourism.

GTBA said it also intends to leverage its global connections to attract more international investors and tourists to the country, while supporting initiatives such as positioning the Philippines as a Muslim-friendly destination and advancing halal tourism.

“We recognize the critical role of strong government-industry partnership in driving tourism forward, especially as we work to recover and expand our reach in both domestic and global markets,” the group said.

GTBA added that it is preparing for its upcoming Travel Exchange and Roadshow on August 7, 2026, as well as its Travel Sale Expo, where it aims to further engage with stakeholders and support the DOT’s programs.

The association also cited its previous collaboration with the government, including a Kuala Lumpur roadshow in February 2025 that gathered over 200 international delegates and helped boost inbound travel interest to the Philippines.