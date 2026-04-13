DMW: 5,400 OFWs repatriated amid Mideast crisis

Senator Imee Marcos raised concerns over the ₱65.38 million budget allocation, noting criticism that charter flight costs rose significantly from less than ₱60,000 to ₱190,000.

“Rest assured there has been proper procurement of these chartered flights under the government procurement law, and there has been armlength negotiation with the Dubai charter company,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac added that the DMW remains open to any investigation into the costing of charter flights, emphasizing that the arrangement has been the fastest means of bringing Filipinos home.