Over 4,200 Filipinos repatriated amid Middle East conflict

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Saturday that so far more than 4,200 Filipinos from the Middle East have been repatriated following the arrival of the seventh batch of repatriates on Friday via the government-chartered flight since tensions in the region escalated on 28 February.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that a total of 4,241 Filipinos have been safely brought home from the Middle East with the arrival of a fresh batch of 344 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families from the United Arab Emirates on Friday afternoon.