Over 4,200 Filipinos repatriated amid Middle East conflict

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Saturday that so far more than 4,200 Filipinos from the Middle East have been repatriated following the arrival of the seventh batch of repatriates on Friday via the government-chartered flight since tensions in the region escalated on 28 February.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that a total of 4,241 Filipinos have been safely brought home from the Middle East with the arrival of a fresh batch of 344 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families from the United Arab Emirates on Friday afternoon.
In an interview with the government-run Radio Television Malacañang (RTV), Cacdac said that the government is always ready to assist Filipinos from conflict-torn countries who wish to come home to the Philippines.
The returning Filipinos on board flight TVR 7737 from Abu Dhabi International Airport landed at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City. They were warmly welcomed by the staff from Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers' Welfare Administration upon their arrival in the country.
Cacdac said that nearly 1,000 Filipinos from the Middle East were given repatriation assistance by the government over the Holy Week.
The DMW chief added that more government-chartered flights are expected in the coming days.
For her part, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan shared that her agency is providing repatriation flights back to Manila, post-repatriation services, domestic flights to the provinces, land transportation assistance, hotel accommodation, meals, and financial assistance.
She added that her office is also providing livelihood assistance, start-up capital, and training assistance to displaced Filipino migrant workers.