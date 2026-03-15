EV, hybrid, gas and the Kia Sonet

It might not be the best time for a test drive — or is it?

Whatever. I took the Kia Sonet for a spin over the weekend.

Gas prices, you ask? Well, the latest report has it that as of 14 March the Philippines is experiencing a massive, record-setting fuel price hike due to Middle East tensions, with increases ranging from Motorists will see no relief from soaring fuel prices next week, with diesel projected to climb by P19.30 to P22.30 per liter and gasoline by P14 to P17, as the Middle East crisis continues to hold hostage the all-important Strait of Hormuz shipping route.