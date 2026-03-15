EV, hybrid, gas and the Kia Sonet

It might not be the best time for a test drive — or is it?
Whatever. I took the Kia Sonet for a spin over the weekend.
Gas prices, you ask? Well, the latest report has it that as of 14 March the Philippines is experiencing a massive, record-setting fuel price hike due to Middle East tensions, with increases ranging from Motorists will see no relief from soaring fuel prices next week, with diesel projected to climb by P19.30 to P22.30 per liter and gasoline by P14 to P17, as the Middle East crisis continues to hold hostage the all-important Strait of Hormuz shipping route.
And yes, we are told that next week might even become worse. Talk about a four-day-workweek… and spending more time at home and away from the gas running vehicle has become the tsismis of late.
The pressure on oil prices are one thing. There are reports on the Philippine peso is that it has slid to a new record low of P59.735 against the US dollar on Friday, amid fears of a prolonged conflict in the region and continued disruptions in the key global oil passage.
So my thought take a lightning tour to electric vehicles or their sibling hybrids. And a few conversations I had with two EV and Hybrid experts.
Happy customers
“More Changan customers are now considering purchasing electric vehicles,” started Coleen Jalalon, assistant manager, PR and events Inchcape Philippines. “As of now, given that the country is still expanding its vehicle charging stations nationwide, more customers are inclined to purchase a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) or a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) instead of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) due to range anxiety.”
I tell Coleen that people I know have told me that they are opting to take taxis or service vehicles. And in one breath they add make them electric.
The people who opted to make the switch to EV must be happy that they did. Even if at the start they had to deal with super long charging tie and, yes, range anxiety.
I know what it’s like to be behind the wheel of a vehicle I am not sure how much electricity it has left even I had been reassured it had enough.
“Customers who have purchased Changan’s electric vehicles, such as the Nevo Q05 PHEV, Nevo Hunter K50 REEV, Nevo A05 PHEV and Lumin BEV have expressed satisfaction, months after their vehicle purchase,” Coleen added. “They are very happy with their savings, due to the fuel efficiency of their units. They have also expressed how they feel good that somehow, their purchase has contributed with positive environmental impact, such as lower to zero emissions, reducing greenhouse gases, and improving air quality.”
Do you think this war will last much longer? Or is the EV or hybrid the vehicle of the future?
“With the rise of electric vehicles in the country, it is safe to say that, currently, hybrid and electric vehicles combined hold a large portion of the consumers’ preferences, Coleen answers with a little hesitancy. “However, for Changan, we still see the market demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Thus, Changan Philippines continuously maintains the perfect blend of ICE and EV in its local model lineup to cater to the diverse needs of the Filipinos nationwide.”
Take me on the smooth ride
Jay Lopez, managing director of Kia Philippines, shared a mouthful with me.
“We are seeing a shift as more Filipino drivers recognize the value and practical benefits of electrified mobility,” he began. “Kia is ready to meet this demand with a diverse lineup of vehicles that spans from fuel-efficient internal combustion engines to turbo hybrids and full EVs, ensuring we have the right vehicle for every stage of the driver’s journey.”
Is joy, comfort and a little gratitude part of the Kia buyer’s feeling? I ask further.
“The feedback from our customers has been positive, as they experience firsthand the seamless balance of power and efficiency,” he said. “This satisfaction is reflected in the growing number of Kia turbo hybrids on our roads, with our crowd-favorites — the Carnival and Sorento — proving that drivers appreciate the best of both advantages our technology provides.”
The war and gas unstable and increasing on a daily basis, what advice do you have for people in purchasing a new vehicle? Is EV or Hybrid the way to go?
“With fuel prices constantly bouncing around, choosing a car that’s both efficient and flexible is really about protecting your hard-earned money,’ he assured me. “Whether you’re ready to go all-in on the electric lifestyle or prefer the practical, “best of both worlds” feel of a turbo-hybrid, Kia has built a lineup that transforms every drive into a moment of ease leaving you free to embrace the journey and all the possibilities ahead.”
I was close to home. I had not even begun to enjoy the Kia Sonet fully. All I have for now is that the ride was cool and I was relaxed on the spin down C5. I made sure not to drive beyond the speed limit so that I did not uselessly waste gas. But I will reserve the fun of the test drive for next week — my next detour.
I was having too much fun to start here. Until the next detour.