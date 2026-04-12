Solon warns: High petrol costs threaten food security

“This is not a problem confined to a few areas. Everyone is affected, especially those who depend on fishing,” Marcos said. “Fisherfolk can barely go out to sea because of the high cost of diesel.”

The senator warned that without immediate intervention, small-scale fisherfolk face potential financial collapse.

She also proposed a temporary VAT suspension specifically for municipal fisherfolk and commercial fishing operators registered with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Marcos argued that removing the tax would provide immediate relief, allowing producers to feel the benefits at the pump and stressed that farmers and other agricultural producers should be included in the measure, as rising production costs driven by expensive fuel continue to burden them.

Failure to support these sectors could lead to higher food prices for all Filipinos, the lawmaker cautioned.

“In the end, it will not only affect them but all of us,” Marcos said. “If they stop operating, food prices will rise. It’s that simple.”

Marcos further argued that if the government can extend tax relief to other industries, it should prioritize those responsible for the country’s food production. She clarified that the proposed suspension would be targeted at small, vulnerable groups rather than a blanket removal across all sectors.