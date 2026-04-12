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Solon warns: High petrol costs threaten food security

AMID the soaring prices of fuel, people are already flocking local carinderias in Manila just to ensure that they can still get affordable meals despite LPG hikes.
AMID the soaring prices of fuel, people are already flocking local carinderias in Manila just to ensure that they can still get affordable meals despite LPG hikes.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Jam STA ROSA /AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
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Senator Imee Marcos on Sunday renewed her call for the government to suspend the value-added tax on petroleum products, citing the crippling impact of high fuel costs on the nation’s fishing and agricultural sectors.

In a statement, Marcos said the surge in oil prices is affecting communities nationwide, specifically those reliant on fishing, such as General Santos City and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

AMID the soaring prices of fuel, people are already flocking local carinderias in Manila just to ensure that they can still get affordable meals despite LPG hikes.
Imee urges suspension of VAT on fuel to aid fisheries, agriculture

“This is not a problem confined to a few areas. Everyone is affected, especially those who depend on fishing,” Marcos said. “Fisherfolk can barely go out to sea because of the high cost of diesel.”

The senator warned that without immediate intervention, small-scale fisherfolk face potential financial collapse.

She also proposed a temporary VAT suspension specifically for municipal fisherfolk and commercial fishing operators registered with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Marcos argued that removing the tax would provide immediate relief, allowing producers to feel the benefits at the pump and stressed that farmers and other agricultural producers should be included in the measure, as rising production costs driven by expensive fuel continue to burden them.

Failure to support these sectors could lead to higher food prices for all Filipinos, the lawmaker cautioned.

“In the end, it will not only affect them but all of us,” Marcos said. “If they stop operating, food prices will rise. It’s that simple.”

Marcos further argued that if the government can extend tax relief to other industries, it should prioritize those responsible for the country’s food production. She clarified that the proposed suspension would be targeted at small, vulnerable groups rather than a blanket removal across all sectors.

Imee Marcos proposal
fuel VAT suspension PH
fisherfolk fuel costs

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