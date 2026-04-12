Imee urges suspension of VAT on fuel to aid fisheries, agriculture

“Hindi lang ito problema sa iilang lugar. Lahat tinatamaan, mula GenSan hanggang Zamboanga, lalo na sa mga lugar na umaasa sa pangingisda. Hindi na nga halos makapalaot ang mangingisda sa mahal ng diesel (This is not a problem confined to a few areas. Everyone is affected, especially those who depend on fishing. Fisherfolk can barely go out to sea because of the high cost of diesel),” she said.

The senator warned that without immediate government intervention, small-scale fisherfolk could face financial collapse.

Marcos proposed the temporary suspension of VAT on petroleum products, particularly for municipal fisherfolk and commercial fishing operators registered with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“Kung VAT mismo ang tatanggalin, ramdam agad nila ‘yan, malaking tulong yan para sa kanila (If VAT is removed, they will immediately feel the relief. It would be a big help to them),” she said.

She also stressed that farmers and other agricultural producers should be included in the measure, as they are similarly burdened by rising production costs driven by expensive fuel.

Marcos cautioned that failure to support these sectors could result in higher food prices nationwide.

“Ang ending nito, hindi lang sila, pati tayo tatamaan. Kapag tumigil sila, tataas ang presyo ng pagkain. Simple lang naman ‘yan (In the end, it will not only affect them but all of us. If they stop operating, food prices will rise. It’s that simple),” she added.

The lawmaker further argued that if the government can extend tax relief to other sectors, it should prioritize those directly responsible for food production.

She clarified that the proposed VAT suspension would not cover all sectors, but would instead be targeted at small, vulnerable groups to provide them with immediate relief amid the ongoing fuel price crisis.