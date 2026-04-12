NPA fighter yields, arms seized

During his surrender, Sereño turned over one M16 rifle, three magazines, and approximately 2,500 rounds of ammunition.

The military said his decision to return to the fold of the law was made possible through the support and encouragement of his family, highlighting the vital role of community involvement in peace efforts.

With his surrender, the military declared the SRSDG MTJ Eagles dismantled, marking a major milestone in the campaign to achieve Stable Internal Peace and Security status in Misamis Oriental.

Delos Santos commended the troops and emphasized that the accomplishment reflects the effectiveness of sustained operations and strong collaboration with stakeholders.

He also urged remaining members of communist rebel groups to surrender, reunite with their families, and avail themselves of government reintegration programs.