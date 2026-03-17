13 insurgents give up fight

Their surrender was facilitated through joint efforts by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army.

Along with their surrender, the group turned over several firearms, including rifles and pistols — symbols of a life they have chosen to leave behind.

Authorities said the former rebels are currently undergoing custodial debriefing and documentation as part of the process for possible enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program, which provides assistance to help them reintegrate into society.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. welcomed the development, emphasizing that strong cooperation between communities and security forces plays a vital role in encouraging members of armed groups to return to peaceful lives.

“When communities, the PNP, and the Armed Forces work together, those who have gone astray are given the chance to return to their families. The government is ready to help them start anew,” he said.

He added that the surrender forms part of the PNP’s continuing efforts to weaken insurgent groups while strengthening peace and order at the community level.

“We remain committed to encouraging those who are still in the armed movement to return to their families and live peaceful lives. The PNP will continue to support government initiatives that address the root causes of insurgency while ensuring public safety,” Nartatez said.

Authorities said the development also aligns with the national government’s broader push to promote lasting peace and inclusive development in conflict-affected areas.