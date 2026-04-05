The carless week that was

It was reported in DAILY TRIBUNE that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had declared a state of “national energy emergency,” citing risks to the domestic fuel supply and energy stability created by the war in the Middle East.

“It is of vital importance to us that the Strait of Hormuz be opened immediately and kept safe,” Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro told AFP in an interview in Paris. “Not only for the seafarers, but also for Philippine consumers. The poor Filipinos who need to pay astronomical prices for electricity, fuel and power. I think the effects are worldwide.”

The news these days, no matter where you look or what you listen to, is filled with Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz trade route and how the move has been driving up the costs of shipping fuel and the prices of goods around the world, too.

Sadly, our beloved country imports a large bulk of our fuel from the Middle East. As oil and natural gas prices continue to shoot up, the country is confronting a familiar vulnerability: its near-total dependence on imported fuel from one specific region.

Despite government interventions, the price shock is spreading across industries quickly, tightening household budgets and showing how quickly global disruptions translate into hardship for millions of people, Pinoys, included.

So, how do car-lovers and test drivers like me continue to get our fill of putting the rubber to the metal during these dire driving times?

It is a blast from the past, sort of. I remember when I was in grade school and there was a similar fuel crisis, and my parents were worried sick about they would go about getting the coupons (issued at the time) for rationing.

Wars are stupid, I have always believed.

I remember being told a few days ago, “We are stewards of our ‘historic’ sports cars.” Eddie Salonga, acting chairman of the Manila Sports Car Club, added, “And being stewards means more than just ownership and care for our sports car — it reflects our love for country. Today, we go beyond passion and privilege, choosing to set aside the joy of driving for the greater good of our nation.”

And more recently, there was an announcement by Toyota Motors Philippines in support of nationwide conservation efforts during the ongoing fuel crisis. Toyota and Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines have committed to doing their part and in cooperation with the Automotive Association Philippines to place all upcoming racing events on hold until further notice.

The best bet at this time worth looking forward to is the Manila International Motor Show (MIAS) on 9 to 12 April. Once again, the country’s fun automotive event will take center stage, bringing together leading automotive brands and placing innovation, performance and mobility in the spotlight.

With the 2026 theme being “Powering Mobility,” MIAS honors this forward driven movement by celebrating the advancements that continue to propel the industry into the future.

The main highlight of MIAS 2026 is the Mobility Marathon, a dynamic series of vehicle launches where participating brands will unveil their latest models and technological innovations to the public for the first time. Visitors may get the opportunity to experience these vehicles firsthand at the Test Drive Avenue.

Additional attractions include the Truck Zone, featuring trucks of all sizes; the Die-Cast Car Collection, showcasing rare and distinctive collectible die-cast models; and the Car Club Display, where passionate automotive communities from across the Philippines present their prized vehicles.