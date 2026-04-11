PRO3 nabs 3,265 violators in Central Luzon crackdown

Of the total, 2,993 violators were issued warnings, while 272 paid fines amounting to P125,300. Another 253 were issued citation tickets.

PRO3 Director PBGen. Jess B. Mendez said the operations reflect the command’s commitment to responsive and community-centered policing.

“Pulis Central Luzon ensures fast, honest, and effective service that the public truly feels. This is the standard we uphold in every operation we conduct,” Mendez said.

He assured the public of sustained police presence to maintain peace and order and ensure safer communities across the region.